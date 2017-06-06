Search

Takeaway boss fined over pizza dough roller

An unguarded dough roller at Mr Joe's takeaway on Church Street, Preston. The owner was fined �1,660 for health and safety offences

A Preston takeaway owner has been ordered to pay a total of £1,660 after health after safety inspectors found an unguarded pizza dough roller.

Preston Council health and safety inspectors visited Mr Joe’s takeaway at Church Street, Preston. On a number of occasions they found pizza dough rollers in use without guards.

Owner Sameer Namazi, of Blackburn Street, Blackburn admitted six charges.

Namazi was sentenced to a fine of £600, the council was awarded costs of £1,000 and Namazi was also  ordered to  pay a £60 victim surcharge.

Craig Sharp, Chief Environmental Health Officer, said: “The guarding prevents employees’ fingers and hands being drawn into the rollers and being crushed.”