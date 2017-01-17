Susan puts heart into marathon challenge

A keen runner is stepping up for her second marathon challenge in a bid to raise money for a charity close to the heart.



Susan Heatley, 37, a member of Red Rose Road Runners based in Preston and South Ribble, is set to pound the pavements in the Brighton Marathon in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Susan, who studied at the University of Central Lancashire, is aiming to raise more than £400 for the charity in memory of her grandad.

She said: “My Granddad died of a heart attack and my step-dad has angina. In addition I know of people who have heart problems.

“I think it’s important to raise awareness of heart disease and more research done in this area is important so I hope the money I raise will help scientists discover ways in helping or preventing heart disease.”

Susan completed her first marathon last year taking part in the Manchester event. She was inspired to start running in a bid to get fitter and because of her family’s history of heart disease and cancer.

She added: “I have been running for Red Rose Road Runners since 2014.

“I started running in 2013 after being inspired by other runners when I helped out at the Preston marathon as a Preston Guilder.

“I started slowly by building up from running 5k races and over three years reaching marathon distances.”

To help Susan’s fundraising visit JustGiving.com/Susan-Heatley2