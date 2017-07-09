Superstar DJs lead spectacular Prestfest in Preston

Preston’s Flag Market was transformed into a concert arena as thousands of people flocked to the city to enjoy performances from two international DJs.

It was all part of Prestfest, a vibrant celebration of the city’s award-winning night time economy.

Fatman Scoop and James Hill Celebrity Big Brother Winner at Prestfest on Preston Flag Market Picture: Donna Clifford

And the event went so well that organisers are now looking to make a full weekend of it next year in a bid to make it even bigger and better.

Fatman Scoop flew in from America, and international performer Tom Zanetti was also there to headline the festival, supported by some of Preston’s own top DJ’s.

The Saturday night event saw people travelling in from across the North West and from Northampton, Cumbria and even Watford, for the gig.

Last year’s inaugural event was staged in January in a bid to bring some much needed zip to the city’s winter trade, but the switch to summer now looks to be a permanent move.

Prestfest on Preston Flag Market Picture: Donna Clifford

Mark Whittle, manager of organisers Preston Business Improvement District, said: “Saturday was a huge day for the city and went really well.

“Every time you stage something like this you learn more, and this year we wanted to try and give it that summer city vibe, with bars and food.

“People tell me that they would expect a really big city to stage something like this, so well done Preston.

“The feedback has been so good that next year we are looking to make a full weekend of it and make it even better.”

Mr Whittle praised the financial input from the city’s businesses and said the event was a brilliant community effort which had brought the city together.

