Star horse Many Clouds - owned by PNE boss Hemmings - dies on racetrack

Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings’ star horse Many Clouds has died, just moments after winning a race.

The horse collapsed moments after beating Thistlecrack in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham’s Festival Trials Day.

The 2015 Grand National winner collapsed metres after crossing the finish line earlier this afternoon. Screens were erected around the popular bay gelding, but racegoers were later told that he had died.

Colin Tizzard, trainer of Thistlecrack, said: “This is sad as can be. A fantastic and lovely horse.”

Many Clouds first shot to prominence when winning the Hennessy Gold Cup Chase in 2014, before surpassing that result with a brilliant victory in the Grand National the following April.