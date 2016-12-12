Sports holiday club runs for charity

A Christmas holiday club is offering to look after your children over the festive period - all for a donation to charity.

Organised by First Kick Football, the holiday club for ages four to eleven is offering a full day of sports and games in aid of Rock FM’s Cash for Kids.

Running on December 23 at Wellfield High School on Yewlands Drive in Leyland, children can be dropped off anytime between 8-9.30am.

They’ll then enjoy a full day of football, dance, gymnastics, NERF Wars, dodgeball, several bouncy castles, Nintendo Wii MarioKart and Xbox Fifa competitions as well as much more.

The day is run by CRB (DBS) checked, FA qualified coaches until it finishes between 4-5.00pm.

A minimum donation of £3 is required and to book call 01772 428 086 or 07514 316534 or visit the Facebook page ‘First Kick Football’ to see videos, photos and reviews from previous clubs.