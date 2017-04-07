Spectacular Easter Passion planned for city centre

Thousands of people are expected to gather for a spectacular production of the Easter story in Preston city centre.

The Passion was last staged in 2012 as part of the Guild, when thousands took part in a choreographed event at the bus station, watched by millions live on BBC One.

Scores of actors and volunteers are now teaming up to stage a new version of the Passion, telling the story of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection, with a procession from Winckley Square to the Flag Market.

Producer Brenda Dell says this year’s Good Friday production will be a huge surprise to many people.

“This is the story as you’ve never seen it before,” she said. “It includes modern language and a fresh look at the scriptures. This won’t be what people expect and everyone involved has been drawn into because it’s something special.

“What we’d like to do is bring the story of Jesus to those of our faith, different faiths and no faith, Simply, we want to show who Jesus was.

“We are mostly volunteers but there are also professionals including Neil Procter who plays Jesus and our director Anthea Carpenter-Procter.”

The theatre promenade will last one-and-a-half hours, with the entire performance supported by 140-strong Preston Concert Band led by musical director Graham Hickey.

Ending with the players on the steps of the Harris Museum, Brenda says the script has the whole cast excited.

The 75-year-old said: “I feel really strongly about my city and it being the right place for my grandchildren to grow up in.

“That’s why I’m involved because I want the play to be something good in Preston.

“The whole play is somewhat surprising and will be very different to a lot of expectations. O

“Our cast have been overwhelmed by the script and the music, it’s stunning.”

The play will take to the streets on Friday April 14 from 11.30am until 1pm.