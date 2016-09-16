Saturday’s top five picks

Our top five guide for the weekend and week ahead

Lancaster, various venues

Last year's Lancaster Jazz Festival

Until September 18

Lancaster Jazz Festival showcases the best in contemporary jazz from around the UK, plus local and community talent in a three-day festival of concerts and workshops at various venues across Lancaster, including The Dukes, Lancaster Brewery and Sun Square. Acts include Cath Roberts, Entropi, LRGS Big Band and Billy Marrows. For tickets and more information visit www.lancasterjazz.com

G4 Back for Good tour

guild hall, Preston

Tonight, 7.30pm

Having reunited in 2014, G4 are now officially ‘Back For Good’.

G4 will join forces with the latest singing sensation Vox Fortura, directly after the phenomenal public reaction to their breath- taking renditions on this summer’s Britain’s Got Talent, for a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration, as they take to the stage to perform live together at this show. G4 will also be joined by Gwawr Edwards (One of Wales’ leading talents) and Rock Choir (the UK’s largest & most popular contemporary choir) who will perform with G4 live on stage.

Lancashire hawks and owls

Barton Grange Garden Centre

Today, from to 10.30am to 4pm

Meet the people and the birds from Lancashire Hawks and Owls, a private organisation that rescues and looks after birds of prey which cannot be returned to the wild.

All of the birds of prey in the display are hand reared and totally approachable which means visitors can touch them and have photos taken with them. Come along for a fascinating look at these wonderful creatures.

Tudor Tours

Samlesbury Hall,

Sunday September 18, 11am and 2pm

The King of England, Henry VIII, will relive his Tudor history as he takes visitors on a guided tour of the hall, off Preston New Road.

As he guides people around the medieval rooms, they will learn about the bloodshed, romance and turbulence that have filled the hall over the centuries. Tours start at

Admission is free.

Black & Gold

Chorley town hall

Saturday September 24, 7.30pm

Chorley-based Soul & Motown outfit Black & Gold make a welcome return to the Lancastrian Suite at Chorley Town Hall

The group will play a set list packed with classics from the Motown era mixed with contemporary gems and a few Northern Soul favourites thrown in for good measure. The 11-piece band rehearse at Tatton Community Centre and have been together now for six years.

Their well-crafted sound comprising four vocalists, four piece solid back-line and three piece brass section has impressed crowds wherever they’ve played.

Their fast moving set includes numbers by Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Martha Reeves, Stevie Wonder, Al Wilson and many more.

Doors at 7.30pm, tickets £10 + booking fee from www.eventbrite.co.uk or contact Colin on 07961 940976