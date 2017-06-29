Fears are rewoken over quarry plans

Two public meetings have been called over renewed plans to turn farmland into a major quarry development.

John Cowley, agent of Buckinghamshire-based Harleyford Aggregates, has announced draft proposals for for Lower Hall Farm in Potters Lane, Samlesbury.

Now a display of background documentation will be available to the public from 3.30pm to 6pm on Sunday and from 9am to 11.30am on Monday at Samlesbury War Memorial Hall in Cuerdale Lane.

The company has previously expressed an interest in extracting around three million tons of sand and gravel from the land, which has been worked by the same family of tenant farmers for more than 90 years and is owned by Booths Charities, based in Salford.

The new plans - yet to be formally submitted - relate to extraction of sand and gravel, construction of an access road, the development of a natural flood management facility and restoration of the land to wetland and woodland.

Local residents are concerned about the impact the development would have on the area which has a rich history and is biologically diverse.

John Greaves of the Samlesbury Residents Forum said: “We totally oppose any disturbance of this iconic area that is part of our community.”

A spokesman for the trustees of the Booth Charities, said they were aware of the objections of local residents to the proposed mineral extraction at Samlesbury and they have been liaising with their Tenants and other interested parties.

He added: “The Trustees remain committed to the area of Samlesbury and have owned the surrounding land for decades and have invested heavily into projects proposed by their Tenants during this time.

“The Trustees have always tried to work with their tenants to maintain good tenant relations and to meet the charitable objectives of the Booth Charities.”