Two arrested after police car rammed in Preston

A man and a woman have been arrested after a police car was rammed and several other cars were damaged.

Officers said a silver Mercedes rammed a patrol car in Roman Way, Longridge Road, Preston, at around 11pm on Tuesday, before being driven off towards Ribbleton Avenue.

At the time of the ramming incident, there had not been a pursuit and it is not known why the police were targetted.

Officers - who were not injured - then went after the Mercedes and tracked it down in the Ribbleton area.

Several other cars were found to have been damaged in the Heathfield Drive and Skipton Crescent areas of Ribbleton, which the police believe is linked to the Mercedes.

At around midnight, a 28-year-old man from Lancaster and a 20-year-old woman from Preston were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.