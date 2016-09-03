GRAPHIC CONTENT: Family’s appeal after dad knocked off bike by hit-and-run driver

A dad-of-three has suffered extensive facial and hand injuries after being knocked off his bike by a hit-and-run driver.

Civil servant Adrian Smith, 43, was cycling home to Longridge when he was knocked off his bike at the junction of Ribbleton Lane and Andrew Street, Preston, at 3.10pm on Friday.

He says he was knocked over the bonnet of a silver VW Golf turning right into Andrew Street, landing on his face.

He suffered a broken his cheek, deep lacerations to his nose, has lost five or six teeth and will be undergoing an operation to repair damage to his right hand, which has been broken in several places.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene.

His wife Ruth now wants witnesses to come forward to help find the driver.

She said: “Adrian has been cycling to and from work for a couple of year to get fit, and luckily was wearing a high-quality helmet, because his head took all the impact.

“The driver has left him for dead in the middle of the road, and the doctors have told Adrian the damage to his hand is so severe, he may never regain full use of it.”

She added: “I’m frustrated though that although they were rung straight away, the police didn’t come for four hours.

“So if the driver was drunk or on drugs, then it’s too late to know.

“And I’ve been told that they can’t access CCTV until Monday either. I’m really, really angry that the police are so stretched they can’t come out to something like this for hours, and people are riding roughshod over the law.

“Adrian has worked as a civil servant for 20-odd years, he’s done his bit for the public, but can’t get anything back.”

Nobody at the police has been available for comment.

If anyone can help with the investigation, call 101 quoting crime reference 0875 of September 2.