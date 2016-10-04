Readers riled over illegal parking in the city centre

THE continued frenzy of illegally parked cars in Preston’s city centre’s shared space has riled readers of the LEP.

After Saturday’s front page story told of how a blitz by Lancashire County Council’s traffic wardens hadn’t solved the problem - dozens of you wrote in to air your views.

Shoppers complained of pavements being used as roadside car parks, especially at evenings and weekends, but even after months of the council’s crackdown, it still remains a persisting problem.

Parking enforcement officers even booked more than 30 drivers for parking on the pavement in the space of just four-and-a-half hours during one Sunday recently. At £70 each, the swoop netted more than £2,000.

But some have called for even tougher enforcement, while others blame the lack of free parking around the city centre.

Claire Purcell posted on Facebook to say: “(We need) high kerbs. The shared space is a disaster!

“Free parking for one hour to encourage people to shop in Preston and prevent people parking up illegally to quickly pop in for something,” Ellie Brown suggested.

Karla David commented on the story saying: “Yes there should be more done about it and in streets where people live they have no consideration for others these days!

Others had some more creative solutions, including Greg Molyneux who jokingly suggested a “lift and shift” policy.

Stuart Henderson wanted to really ramp up the punishments, with “cars impounded and a £1000 fine to get it back”.

The county council has reiterated that blocking the pavement is “not only an offence, it’s also inconsiderate” and that drivers should only be parking in designated spaces.