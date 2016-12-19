Proud family gush over Elizabeth after Miss World disappointment

Preston’s own Elizabeth Grant spoke of a “wonderful experience” as she heads home from the Miss World competition.

The 20-year-old Miss England didn’t manage to place in the top 20 as she represented the nation in the biggest beauty contest on the planet.

Elizabeth Grant wiith brother Chris and Dad Des at the Miss World competition

But after her amazing journey Lizzy, from Ribbleton, wasn’t downhearted and thanked her army of supporters for everything they’d done.

She said: This has been a wonderful experience to share the stage with so many fantastic contestants! I’m looking forward to getting back to my duties as being miss England and Miss Preston. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the people who have supported me through the paper, social media and especially the miss England organisation - they have all been such a massive help and aid to me so I thank them dearly. Last of all, I’d like to thank my amazing family who have taken their time to come out to America and support me. They have all given me such love and support before and throughout this whole journey - don’t worry guys I could see those banners and England flags from the stage!”

Peurto Rico took Miss World Crown with Lizzy one of 110 girls not to be placed as she was cheered on by her small army of supporters in Washington DC, USA.

And her family and friends had some emotional words for Lizzy as they wait in the states before joining her back in Preston.

Lizzy’s dad Des, said: “We are all incredibly proud of the way she has represented us (the country and family) with great dignity. Elizabeth will have definitely have had the best time and is very thankful that she has been given the opportunity to represent Her great nation.”

“I was so proud to see her on such a big global stage as miss world looking fabulous!” Her mum Catherine said. “I felt honoured to be there, we as a family all felt honoured to be there. And we sure made our presence felt!”

Chris, Lizzy’s older brother, said: Seeing Elizabeth up there was hard to quantify in the greatest possible sense. We are beyond proud as a family and as a brother couldn’t wish for a more perfect sister!”

Boyfriend Curtis Haley said: “As I have said from the very beginning of this whole journey that Liz has been on, no matter what the result we would always be so so proud of her. She has come such a long way in such a small time and the way that she has managed herself has been amazing to see and be a part of. It is my pleasure that I get to call her my girlfriend as she is just such a wonderful human being. Now it’s time to wind down and enjoy the Christmas festivities as a family.”

Elizabeth Grant, from Preston, represented England at the Miss World contest

