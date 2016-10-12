Preston woman’s sentence for posing as a man “not excessive” say judges

A Preston woman who impersonated a man in order to have sex with teenage girls today lost her appeal against what her lawyers branded a “manifestly excessive” jail sentence of three years and three months.

Three of the country’s top judges, Mr Justice King, Lady Justice Hallett and Mr Justice Dove unanimously dismissed 24-year-old Jennifer Staines’ appeal at London’s Court of Appeal.

Mr Justice King said that, posing as a man called Jason Spiller on social media, Staines of Moreland Avenue, Lostock Hall, Preston, had sex with three different teenage girls over a period of some five years. One of the girls was only 12 when they met.

Staines pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court to offences with all three, and was sentenced by Judge Barry Cotter QC in March this year.

The court hear that she had bandaged her breasts, wore a cap and used an imitation penis to have penetrative sex with the girls . It was said she had a confused sexual identity and was looking for love and affection.

Dismissing her appeal Mr Justice Kings said that, while it was argued she had issues of gender confusion, she had deceived the girls into believing she was a man. The offending, he said, was “life changing” for the three victims.

He said rather than being manifestly excessive the sentence was at the lower end of the scale and her bid for a reduction must be refused.

Staines watched the appeal via videolink and sat with her head bowed as her appeal was dismissed.