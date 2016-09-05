Preston woman killed in four-car horror crash

A woman from the Preston area was one of two killed in a horror crash in Northumberland.

Police named the victim as Ann Marie Dewhurst, known as Marie, 69, but could not be more specific on where she lived in Lancashire following the four-car crash on the eastbound stretch of the A69.

Karen Gell, 50, from the Manchester area was the other woman killed and two more are still in hospital with “serious injuries”.

A further six have non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to the pile-up eastbound on the road between Haydon Bridge and Bardon Mill, in Northumberland, shortly before 10am on Saturday.

A Northumbria Police statement says: “We would like to thank the public for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience that might have been caused by the road closures, however we are sure you can appreciate the severity of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of those involved in the collision at this tragic time.”

Specialist officers from the force’s motor patrols department are investigating the collisions.

Northumbria Police is encouraging anyone with any information about the crash to contact them by telephoning 101 and quoting reference number 348 03/09/16.