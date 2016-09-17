Preston swimmer takes gold in Rio

Preston’s Steph Slater has clinched a gold medal at the paralympics in Rio, taking Team GB to an astonishing total of 50 golds.

Swimmer Steph took gold in the 34-point 4x100m medley relay, along with team mates Alice Tai, Claire Cashmore, and Steph Millward. The team secured a world record as they did so.

ParalympicsGB finished the day yesterday with 126 medals, six more than in London 2012.

Nine of Friday’s total of 18 were gold medals to take ParalympicsGB’s total tally of titles to 58 ahead of the penultimate day of competition.

Preston athlete Steph was an able bodied athlete until a virus left her with nerve damage and restricted movement in her left arm.

She was a gamesmaker at the London Paralympics and then began training in earnest for Rio.

Read the interview she gave the Evening Post before heading to Rio here