Preston’s MP hopes city will join him in the pink

Preston’s MP Mark Hendrick donned a pink hat and rosette to show his support for Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink campaign.

The charity hopes that thousands of people across the country will wear pink on Friday, October 20 to raise funds for cancer research.

Mr Hendrick said: “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. One in eight women will face it in their lifetime, and every year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease. This is why I’m encouraging everyone in Preston to take part in Wear it Pink.

“I’m proud to say last year fundraisers from Preston raised a huge £2,309, well above the amount raised in other towns and cities and I’m hoping that together we can top that this year.”