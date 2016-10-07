Preston's message to people of Syria

Campaign group Children of the Ghetto has released a unity statement for Syria from the people of Preston.

Within a few days of its release, the statement has received hundreds of signatories including those of Preston MP Mark Hendrick, Preston Council leader Coun Peter Rankin), North West MEP Julie Ward and Andrew Pratt chairman of the Lancashire Faith Forum.

The statement says, "The current situation in Syria, particularly eastern Aleppo, is a humanitarian catastrophe of immense and unimaginable proportions. The bombing, siege, destruction of civilian infrastructure and deaths are morally reprehensible and cannot be silently tolerated and accepted by the people of Preston. Hence, we the undersigned call for the following:

· An immediate unconditional ceasefire;

· The imposition of a no-fly zone across Syria;

· The lifting of all sieges;

· Immediate delivery of UN aid, even through air drops;

· The evacuation of all the ill, injured and infirm for appropriate medical treatment."

Mr Hendrick said: “The constant bombing of innocent civilians in Aleppo is, in my view, a war crime the likes of which have not been seen since the atrocities carried out in Bosnia around two decades ago.

"It is incumbent upon the international community to condemn these crimes and at some stage in the future to bring the perpetrators to justice through the international criminal courts in the Hague.

"In the meantime I call upon the British government to place as much diplomatic and economic pressure on the Russian and Syrian governments as is necessary to get these atrocious actions ceased.”

Mr Pratt said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those suffering in the crisis in Syria. We call upon our Government to do all it can to bring about peace.”

Coun Rankin said: “The inhumanity being inflicted in Aleppo by Russian bombing and relentless attacks by the Syrian regime is causing huge destruction and death to many hundreds of civilians every week. What is happening right across Syria is truly horrific.”

Ms Ward added: "The situation in Syria is intolerable."