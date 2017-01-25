Preston’s first cannabis club wants change in law

Preston’s newest club is taking the Government to court for the right to supply cannabis to its members.

Former welder Mike Dobson, who served a jail term for growing the drug, has launched Preston Cannabis Club and wants to make it legal.

Mike, a self-confessed user for 25 years, is seeking a judicial review following the Home Office’s refusal to issue a licence to allow club members to possess up to half an ounce of cannabis a week without prosecution.

He said: “There is a huge risk in what we are trying to do here.”

Cannabis is a Grade B illegal drug and it’s against the law to carry even a small amount.

Mike and his fellow club directors are seeking a judicial review after their application for a licence to supply cannabis to club members was rejected by the Home Office. If it fails he could be back in jail – a second charge against him for cultivating cannabis has been adjourned pending the review’s outcome.

“Hopefully that won’t happen,” he said. “If we win this – and there’s no legal reason why we shouldn’t – then I’d hope it would be dropped.”

Mike, 39, is happy to be the public face of Preston Cannabis Club, even though it offers complete anonymity to its other members.

It was launched in mid-December, its website went live a week later and it already has six directors and 15 members drawn from all walks of life.

The membership limit is 1,000, although Mike believes demand could be even greater than that, in Preston alone.

“It’s huge,” he said. “We’ve got interest from people from all age groups, backgrounds, and careers, from professional people and manual workers, right across the board.

“My own personal opinion is that it’s taken off, it’s happening, as a direct result of crazy legislation.”

Britain now has around 60 cannabis clubs, but Mike is quick to distance Preston from all the others. They are, he believes, just social clubs whose members get their supplies from illegal growers.

“We have no association with those and we don’t want to have any,” he said. “Because in my opinion they’re breaking the law, they’re inciting people to break the law by growing plants. What we are doing is legal and above board.”

The PCC has been set up as a private members’ club and its aim is to acquire a licence so it can supply its members with cannabis without breaking the law.

Such a licence would set a limit of half an ounce (street value £90 to £100) of the drug per member per week, which works out at around two grams a day.

“I’ve been smoking cannabis for 25 years and that’s a sufficient amount,” said Mike. “Some people don’t think it’s enough. But I’d say if people are using considerably more than that then they have a problem.

“There are a lot of skeletons that need bringing out of the closet in relation to cannabis use, a lot of myths. We would hope to do that.”

The club was launched at a public meeting. Mike and his fellow directors felt being open about what they were intending to do was the best policy. Feedback from the meeting, he said, was generally positive.

“We are very pragmatic and we understand the legal consequences of what we are doing,” he said. “To be honest there aren’t any.

“But the knock-on effects are massive. We aren’t a protest group pushing for legalisation. We just want to focus on being a community group – we are benefiting the community.

“We are an all-inclusive private members’ club, not exclusive. We are open to anyone resident in Lancashire over the age of 18.

“We are looking at providing people who are classed as users with a facility to enable them to acquire their drugs without actually breaking the law. It would be an opportunity to decriminalise their drug use.

“The service we are offering our members is that we will facilitate a Home Office licence. It is illegal unless you have a licence and we have looked at every possible aspect of it.

“The Home Office rejected our original application. When we challenged that saying there wasn’t anything in law to back up refusal, they just said: ‘OK, but you’re still not having one.’

“So we are filing for a judicial review to let the courts decide it. That way, if the Government loses, then it won’t look like it has decided to legalise cannabis, it will be down to the judges.”

But Mike is not just pushing to get Preston Cannabis Club legally up and running. He also hopes to launch his own production company – Cannabliss - to supply the club.

After serving one jail term for growing cannabis, and with another hanging over his head if the licence application fails, he reckons he is better-placed than most to run such a business if the law allows it.

“I’ve not hidden my past,” he said. “I got 10 months for growing around 65 plants. It would have been longer had it not been for my circumstances.

“I had quite significant health issues at the time and so the Crown accepted it was for my own personal use.

“But as a club we don’t have any opinion on why people use it, either for medical or recreational reasons, it shouldn’t matter.

“We are not pushing for change in anything, we are just using the law as it stands. There is zero regulation in place at the moment and it’s purely down to the Home Secretary’s discretion whether we get a licence or not. Right now in this country there is a huge hydroponics business worth £2m a year, with shops all over – there’s one here in Preston – and no-one’s going to tell me it’s all for growing tomatoes. Most of the cannabis consumed in this country is from home grown producers. What about the personal risks from putting a dent in the sales of organised drugs gangs?

“There are people with vested interests who wouldn’t want us to succeed,” admitted Mike. ”They are going to want to hit you, frighten you, crash your website, or do something.

“There is a huge risk in what we are trying to do here. I understand the dangers. It’s about territories and things.

“But there is anonymity in the club and I’m OK with being the public face of it. I could always remove myself from the board if I felt I needed to.

“Right now we are getting the message out there that we are here and it all seems to be moving very positively.

“I’m very hopeful it will all come together, in fact I’m 100 per cent convinced it will. My conviction and prison term doesn’t affect it. There is nothing in law that bars me from being involved. In fact I have a better understanding of the market as it stands as a result of my past.

“It has put me in a position where I can better understand the risks and eliminate them.”