Preston’s covered market traders are encouraging shoppers to visit them on their last day of trading before they move onto the Fish Market.

The switch is part of the ongoing £3m project to build a new market hall, as part of the third phase of redeveloping the markets quarter.

Covered market traders will relocate from Monday to the fish market area temporarily while the project takes shape.

Estimates say work should finish by late 2017 or early 2018.