Preston man sets himself on fire in horror wood burner accident

A Preston man set himself on fire trying to light his wood burning stove with petrol yesterday.

Two fire crews from Preston and Penwortham attended the incident on Sladiburn Place in Preston at around midnight last night (4 December).

Upon arrival, the fire had already been put out by an upstairs neighbour and firemen treated a young man for burns until the paramedics arrived.

Watch Manager Mark Woodward said: "This was a serious incident that could have been avoided. It is important to remember that no flammable liquid, especially petrol, should be used to start a fire inside a property.

"Flammable liquids can ignite very quickly and the vapours can cause a fireball which can set fire to clothing. If your clothing does ignite remember to stop, drop and roll which may help to extinguish the flames.

"We must praise the neighbour who made such a sterling effort in putting out the fire."

The condition of the man is not known.

