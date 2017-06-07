Preston homes without power

Households in Fishwick were left without power today after electricity supplies were disrupted following a problem yesterday, say Electricity North West.

A North West Electricity spokesman said: "This is a complicated fault. Power was restored temporarily to the affected households yesterday.

"Unfortunately it seems a fuse has blown and some customers are experiencing intermittent supply issues."

Electricity engineers are reported to be at the site and are working to resolve the issue which is affecting homes in the Fishwick area.

Power is expected to be restored by 4pm this afternoon.

More than 100 homes were left without power yesterday following "damage to equipment."