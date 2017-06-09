Preston gym to close temporarily after fire

Owners of a gym in Preston city centre have advised that they will be closed for several days following a fire.

The Real Gym in Ormskirk Road will be closed to allow the cleanup process to get underway.

A spokesman for the gym said: "Just after 11pm on June 8, the fire brigade were called to the gym where smoke was seen coming out of the building.

"The fire brigade managed to control and contain the fire, meaning the damage is minimal.

"However, the smoke was throughout the building and as a result we have a large clean up on our hands. We are pleased to say, that this is the worst of it. With a few days of intensive cleaning from all of us as Real Gym, we hope to be open as soon as is possible.

"We would just like to thank Luc Kinder, for calling the fire brigade last night. Without his timely intervention things could have been much worse.

"Eat Well is unaffected, and will be open as usual. We will keep you updated."

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze by a passerby who spotted flames in the window of the gym.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two crews attended a fire at a gym in Preston after a fire broke out in a store room.

"A passerby spotted flames coming through a window of the gym. We broke down the door and four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reels to extinguish the fire.

"The building was heavily smoke logged. "We used positive pressure ventilation units to clear the smoke.

"The store room was damaged by fire and the rest of the building was affected by smoke damage."

Nobody was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown.