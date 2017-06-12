Preston gym re-opens after fire

A Preston gym has re-opened following a fire last Thursday, say its owners.

The Real Gym in Ormskirk Road has re-opened following a clean up operation that took place over the weekend.

Two crews from Preston were called to the fire last Thursday

A spokesman for the gym said: "We are very happy to inform you that we will be re-opening again as usual on Monday morning.

"Thank you to all our members for your patience and understanding these past few days.

"Also a massive thanks to everyone who helped clean up over the weekend and get us back up and running."

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze last week by a passerby who spotted flames in the window of the gym.

The building suffered smoke damage and fire damage to the store room, but nobody was injured during the incident, say fire services.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Preston gym to close temporarily after fire



