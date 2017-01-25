Preston grandmother loses four stone to dance with grandchildren in ballet show

A grandmother has cut out cheese and biscuits to lose four stone and to perform ballet on stage with her grandchildren.

Secretary Sue Taylor shed 56 pounds in just 12 months after a health scare gave her the motivation she needed to kick-start her weight-loss journey.

Sue Taylor, 62, from Penwortham, lost four stone to dance with her grandchildren in a tap and ballet show.

Her son’s wedding and a tap and ballet show with her nine-year-old twin grandchildren Millie and Madison was an added driving force and the 62-year-old says she can’t wait to put her dancing shoes back on.

She said: “I felt like a blob but with support from my family and friends I kept going. The dance is always a fantastic event and I’m really looking forward to being up there as a family.”

But Sue says her journey really started with a visit to the Royal Preston Hospital in January 2016.

“I went in for a health check and found that my cholesterol and blood pressure were high and that I was four stone overweight,” Sue said.

“I joined Weight Watchers straight away and it was a case of just keep going to the meetings to lose the weight.

“I was never a big bread eater but I could eat cheese and biscuits professionally! I completely cut that out so I was okay.”

Living in Penwortham with husband Cliff, Sue cut the carbs as she aimed to her son’s October 2016 wedding.

Her next step was to lose the final pound of her four stone at Christmas and Sue is now concentrating on honing her dancing skills.

She will take to the Guild Hall arcade stage with her granddaughters in July as part of the Carol May Academy show.

She said: “I used to tap dance but I broke my ankle and had to stop. Now I’ve taken up adult ballet and it’ll be fantastic to perform with and in front of the whole family.

“It’s really fun and I’m really looking forward to the show.”