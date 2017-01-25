Preston finance company announced as Comic Relief call centre

A Preston finance company is set to join one of the world’s biggest charity’s fight against poverty - Red Nose Day.

Profile Financial Solutions has been confirmed as an official call centre for Comic Relief hoping to build on the £1bn raised in the charity’s 30 years.

This undated photo provided by NBC shows Christina Aguilera posing for a photo for "Red Nose Day." Britain's famed Red Nose Day charity event will make its U.S. debut with a NBC special on Thursday, May 21, 2015 (8-11 p.m. ET), benefiting anti-poverty groups. NBC said Wednesday, March 18, 2015, that money raised by the three-hour Red Nose Day broadcast will be used to help children and their families in need worldwide. (AP Photo/NBC, Trae Patton)

The Guildhall Street company will put on food, entertainment, quizzes and games as more than 80 staff and volunteers man the phones on March 24.

It will offer 50 designated lines to take donations from the public and be one of the centres shown on the BBC.

And Rachel Blundell, chief operating officer at Profile, said: “We’re a relatively new business with this being our fourth year and we always want to do as much as we can for charity.

“Staff here have always supported Comic Relief and we decided it would be good for the team if we offered our services.

Photo Neil Cross Staff at Profile Financial Services preparing to become one of the Comic Relief call centres for this March

“We have more than 120 staff members with excellent telephone skills and it’s going to be a fun and moral-boosting day.”

Yvonne McKie, operations manager, said: “I was part of a Comic Relief call centre in my last job and I thought it would be great to do it again. It’s lots of fun and obviously it’s for a great cause too.”

After Profile’s facilities were checked by Comic Relief, the charity confirmed it as a Red Nose Day call centre.

The business is the only call centre part of the Comic Relief appeal in Preston and the team will work from 7pm until 12am.

“If we get more volunteers than we need it’ll just mean more breaks,” said Rachel. “It’s set to be a great evening and hopefully we can help raise a lot of money for the charity.

We’re also hoping to get some local celebs down to join us and it certainly won’t be the case of having people on the phones for five hours!”