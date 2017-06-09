Preston City Councillor wins Southport seat

A Preston City Councillor has become the only Conservative MP to be elected to the entire of Merseyside, Wirral, Halton and Warrington.

Damien Moore, Deputy Group leader for the Conservatives at Preston City Council, won the Southport seat after nearly 20 years of Lib Dem rule.

The 37 year-old Asda Manager won the seat with a 6% majority with 18,541 votes.

Labour candidate Liz Savage came in second place with 15,627 with 32.6% of the votes and Sue McGuire for Lib Dems came third with 12,661 votes.