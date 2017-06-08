X Factor duo Reggie ‘n’ Bollie to headline gunge festival

The messiest concert you’ve ever been to is promised for an event at the end of the month.

Gunge Fest Live will see Ghanaian former X Factor duo Reggie ‘n’ Bollie perform at Preston Guild Hall but with a slimy twist.

The Guild Hall will be split into three sections with fans by the stage set to be covered in 1000 litres of gunge by giant cannons and gunge tanks.

There will also be competitions, creative workshops in the t-shirt paint tent and special live guests at the 90 minute concert brought to you by Fun Leisure UK.

Hosted by duo Daz and Taz other acts to perform include District 12 and Tiger S.

Haydn Price, owner of Fun Leisure, said: “Standby for the messiest party your little ones will ever experience and tickets are now on sale.”

Gunge Fest Live takes place on Sunday, June 25 at 1pm and 4pm from the Lancaster Road hall and for tickets or more information go to www.wackyworldfun.co.uk