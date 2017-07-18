Winckley Square bags top award after £1.2 makeover

A historic area of Preston has been given its first award for being well-managed, clean and safe.

Winckley Square Gardens has been given a 2017 Green Flag Award by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

It comes just three months after the jewel in the crown of Preston’s city centre regeneration programme was given a £1.2m polish.

Cabinet member for community and environment, councillor Robert Boswell, said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again receive and retain multiple Green Flag Awards for Preston from Keep Britain Tidy.

“This year in particular recognises the magnificent Winckley Square Gardens and to receive the Heritage site status is truly an honour. Huge thanks go to main funders Heritage Lottery Fund, plus other funders and partners involved in the project.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and these awards celebrate the dedication that goes into them all to such a high standard.”

The gardens joins Preston parks Ashton, Avenham and Miller and Haslam as well as Fishwick Bottoms in a record breaking haul for the city.

Winckley Square was also a Green Heritage site winner.

They are among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that will today receive the prestigious Green Flag Awards.

Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “Research shows that parks are a vital and valued resource in communities across the UK and we are delighted that so many of them are meeting the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“But we cannot be complacent. We know that budgets are being squeezed in local authorities across the country and we must be vigilant to ensure that everyone, where ever they live, has access to the very best parks and green spaces.”