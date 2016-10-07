Wille and the Bandits ‘steal’ date at the Conti

Critically acclaimed rock band Wille and the Bandits - who count Led Zeppelin, Cream and Jeff Beck as major inspirations - return to the UK for a headline tour which is not to be missed, including a gig at Preston’s The Continental on October 15.

As well as catching one of the most exciting bands on the touring circuit, this gig provides fans with a fantastic opportunity to get a pre-release copy of their brand new album Steal’ three months before it hits the shelves across the rest of the world.

Steal’ - recorded in analogue - captures the exciting, energetic and live nature of the band.

A spokesman said: “The songs aim to tell a story and have more depth than your average blues -rock ballads, they are politically driven with hard-hitting lyrics that are almost poetic in their delivery.”

Singer and guitarist Wille Edwards says with this album he has really channelled the Rock vibe which gives a feeling of having returned to the 70s. Deep Purple’s Don Airey even laid down some Hammond organ on a couple of the tracks.

Bassist Matt Brooks and drummer Andy Naumann, whose style is a throw back to the great John Bonham with the added innovation of bringing in percussion more commonly seen in world music, are the other two members of this hard-working trio.

Tickets are £10 from The Conti.