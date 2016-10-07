Search

Wille and the Bandits ‘steal’ date at the Conti

Wille And The Bandits who will appear on stage at Burnley Mechanics in March (s)

Critically acclaimed rock band Wille and the Bandits - who count Led Zeppelin, Cream and Jeff Beck as major inspirations - return to the UK for a headline tour which is not to be missed, including a gig at Preston’s The Continental on October 15.

As well as catching one of the most exciting bands on the touring circuit, this gig provides fans with a fantastic opportunity to get a pre-release copy of their brand new album Steal’ three months before it hits the shelves across the rest of the world.

Steal’ - recorded in analogue - captures the exciting, energetic and live nature of the band.

A spokesman said: “The songs aim to tell a story and have more depth than your average blues -rock ballads, they are politically driven with hard-hitting lyrics that are almost poetic in their delivery.”

Singer and guitarist Wille Edwards says with this album he has really channelled the Rock vibe which gives a feeling of having returned to the 70s. Deep Purple’s Don Airey even laid down some Hammond organ on a couple of the tracks.

Bassist Matt Brooks and drummer Andy Naumann, whose style is a throw back to the great John Bonham with the added innovation of bringing in percussion more commonly seen in world music, are the other two members of this hard-working trio.

Tickets are £10 from The Conti.