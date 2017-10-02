TEN fire engines called to Preston city centre after reports of a fire

Lancashire Fire and Rescue services from throughout the county have been called to Preston city centre after reports of a flat fire on Birley Street.

Eight fire engines and two support engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, Fulwood, Wesham, Chorley, Longridge, and Leyland, arrived on the scene after a call was received at 1:34pm, reporting smoke coming from a sixth floor flat.

A cordon was set up by emergency services. Photo: Ben Hunter-Scott Wearden.

As of 2:10pm, firefighters were on the 6th and 7th floors investigating the source of the smoke.

Sections of Birley Street, Church Street, and Fishergate are blocked off as emergency services continue to investigate the call.

A spokesman said:"At 2.24pm the response of additional fire engines and crews was increased to provide more firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus to complete a thorough search of the flats on the 6th and 7th floors to locate the source of the fire and any casualties.

The spokesman added: "At 3.13pm a fire in a flat on the sixth floor was extinguished and the firefighting and search for casualties has ended. There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is to be established."