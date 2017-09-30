Temporary bay closures at Preston bus station as multi-million pound revamp continues

New bays at Preston Bus Station will close on a temporary basis as work continues to revamp the city's bus station.

Bays 36, 37, and 38 will be affected on Monday (October 2) to enable work to continue on the car park overhangs that will last for the whole week.

Inside the renovated bus station

The closures means that services 16 and 280 will share bay 34, with supervisors managing conflicting departures.

Preston Bus Ltd said: "Apologies for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience. We hope to keep you informed of any further closures or changes as we hear of them."

Work to improve the bus station has included the formation of a new coach station drop-off point at the south side of the station building, with the bus stops currently on the western apron moved across to the opposite side of the building.

In its place will be the public square with lawn and tree features, seating booths and event space.

Renovation work

Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, Coun Keith Iddon, said: “This is yet another landmark moment in our redevelopment of this iconic building. People could find that their bus moves to a new stand as part of these changes.

“We advise you to check with staff from the bus station or the bus operators, to find your new stand.”