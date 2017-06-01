Shopping centre workout for Preston shoppers

The chance to show off your physical prowess, win prizes and raise money for two great causes is coming to Preston city centre.

As part of the national One Great Day campaign, a team of St George’s Shopping Centre staff will embark on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday, June 10.

Left to right - Andrew Stringer, centre manager at St George's Shopping Centre, Karen Entwistle, appeal manager at The Baby Beat Appeal, John Mellis from St Georges Shopping Centre and Danny Petricco, manager at JD Gyms.

The challenge sees the climbers ascend the three peaks – Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, following a route that is 24 miles long, and includes 5,200ft of ascent.

But for those who want to show their support to the team, there’ll be a workout on gym equipment in the shopping centre from 10am-4pm between June 5-10 to run in tandem with the trek.

The indoor attempt at the three challenges uses gym equipment – walking or running anything from 2.4 to 24 miles on a treadmill, cycling machine or rowing machine.

And passer-by shoppers who rack up the biggest distance on the gym equipment in three minutes put themselves in with a chance to win a haul of prizes.

These include a Pandora bracelet, Armani perfume from The Perfume Shop and a 12-month JD Gym membership.

The workout is open to everyone – shopping centre staff, retailers and members of the public - with all proceeds raised going to Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Baby Beat Appeal.

To find out more and to register to take part in the shopping centre workout email: samantha@freshfield.com

To donate click here