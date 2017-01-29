Preston demonstration planned against Trump’s immigration ban

A demonstration against US president Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim countries is to be held in Preston.

The ‘emergency’ demonstration is planned for tomorrow night, outside the Harris library on Preston’s Flag Market.

It is in response to President Trump’s executive order that halts immigration to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries - Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “There are about 15,000 Muslims living in Preston.

“On Monday evening we will gather outside the Harris Library to show that the People of Preston will not tolerate the politics of division and hate.”

The demonstration is planned to run from 6pm to 8pm.