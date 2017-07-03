Petition to rename part of Guild Wheel ‘Ben Ashworth Way’ nears 1,500 signatures

Close friends of inspirational runner and fundraiser Ben Ashworth are calling for him to be immortalised by having a section of the Guild Wheel named after him.

A petition set up by long time friend Graham Dixon has been signed by nearly 1,500 people in just 24 hours calling for the Preston Council to name a stretch of the route ‘Ben Ashworth Way’.

Ben Ashworth with Louise Ashworth and children Skye, 12, Isobel, 7 and Heidi, 4.

It comes after his wife Louise announced the dad of three had died after a five-year battle with bowel cancer at his home in Broadgate on Sunday.

In the online petition, Graham wrote: “Ben Ashworth is a hero and an inspiration.

“I was so sad to read that he passed away earlier today. Despite being diagnosed with ‘terminal’ bowel cancer, Ben did not give up but fought it all the way – raising well over a quarter of a million pounds for cancer charities.

“Not through sympathy but through shear bloody determination.

Cheeky Santa Dash around Avenham Park with supporters of Ben's Bowel Movements. Pictured is Ben Ashworth with Louise Ashworth.

“In his last few years Ben ran over 24 marathons – he ran round the Guild Wheel in Preston twice in one day and for three years he organised ‘Cheeky Santa Dashes’ in Preston – persuading all and sundry to do a lap of the Avenham and Miller Parks wearing special shorts that had plastic backside cheeks protruding from the rear.

“All this to not only raise a fantastic amount of money, but also to raise awareness of this cruel disease.”

Tributes to Ben continue to flood in and among them was one from Steve Marsden, which said: “There are no words really that can adequately express how I and all of us felt and feel about Ben. His strength, his humour, his wit his faith and his humanity. His soul was blessed and those who were privileged enough to have known him no matter how long or fleeting that may have been we are all much better human beings for it.”

Roxanne Crabtree added: “Ben was a pleasure to see when he came in for his workouts and always had a beaming smile on his face. It was infectious. May you rest in peace Ben.”

Ben Ashworth

Kerry Metcalf said in tribute: “I have followed Ben since day one. What a truly amazing, inspirational man. He truly did tackle cancer and his life head on. This guy will not be forgotten.”

Peter Cobb said: “A true inspiration, a man of positivity and faith. He truly fought the good fight against a terrible disease.”

Fiona Salt wrote: “You continue to be an inspiration - your bravery and dignity was awe inspiring. Your generous spirit will be remembered by your friends and family and shown in your children.”

Ben was diagnosed with the disease in 2012 and told he only had months to live.

Ben Ashworth with wife Louise after completing a Blackpool Marathon

After setting a target of six marathons in six months in 2014, the 38-year-old ended up running more than 20, raising thousands of pounds via the Ben’s Bowel Movements charity site.

Last Christmas time, more than 100 runners added to the fund when they took part in the Cheeky Santa Dash in Avenham Park.

Earlier in the year, he had spent several weeks in hospital after a new tumour was found on his liver. He had to undergo an 11-hour operation and was in intensive care for five weeks, but was delighted at the success of the event, at which racers not only had the option of wearing the traditional Santa suit but also a pair of special ‘bum’ shorts.

Ben said at the event: “If through this we can stop even one family going through what we have it will have been worth it. It’s good that people are willing to do something daft.

“If you’re willing to feel daft running around in these shorts then you might be more willing to go to see your doctor when you feel daft about your symptoms.”

During Ben’s fund-raising campaign, Mark Flannagan, chief executive of the charity Beating Bowel Cancer, said: “He is an incredible human being and an inspiration to everyone who knows him.”

The petition will be e-mailed to Preston Council when it reaches 2,000 signatures and to sign it click here