On-street parking demands eased

The University of Central Lancashire has been granted permanent planning permission for a 300-space car park.

Based on the former Goss Graphics Systems site on Flyde Road, the plans will provide up to 300 car parking spaces as well as the erection of a parking attendants cabin, the erection or retention of fencing, new lighting columns, monitored CCTV and resurfacing works.

UCLan and planning agents DPP Planning deemed the application necessary due to spaces lost over the last two years as a result of the university’s redevelopment scheme.

They believe it will help reduce demands on the city’s on-street parking.

The university was granted temporary permission for the car park site two years ago, but that expires this month.

Planning permission was granted by Preston City Council on Tuesday September 12.