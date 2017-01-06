Meet the barbers bringing ‘old school gentleman’s grooming’ to Preston

A BARBERING duo are bringing old school gentlemen’s grooming to Preston.

Inspired by the booming business of five-star male grooming in London, Dan Kean and Rob Robinson are replicating just that in the new Northern Barber Company on Glover’s Court.

Dan, 25 from Walmer Bridge, spent the past two years catering for some of the capital’s most wealthy and stylish gentlemen in Regent Street’s landmark department store, Liberty London.

Rob, 30, from Preston, caught the barbering bug more recently and graduated from the London School of Barbering earlier this year.

Both share a vision to bring personable and authentic barbering to Preston, which led to the new venture.

Dan said: “Male grooming is booming with men paying more and more attention to their looks, and it’s haircare and shaving that are proving most popular.

“Our shop offers a grooming experience that respects individual styles and gives men a comfortable place where they can enjoy it within a male environment - something that matches the experience I had whilst working in London.”

The Northern Barber Company provides traditional barber services with a modern twist including haircuts, wet shaves, facials and beard reshapes.

Rob added: “We’ve traditional values and make every customer feel like they’re the only one in the shop as soon as they sit down in one of our chairs. It’s about ensuring they leave refreshed and confident, which comes with looking and feeling your best.”

The Northern Barber Company also has a unique partnership with the Murdock London’s men’s grooming range and is the only northern stockist of its collection.