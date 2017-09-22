Homeless shelter's new look revealed

Efforts to improve Preston’s homeless facilities reached a crescendo on Thursday with the grand reopening of one of the city’s help centres.

The Foxton Centre community centre, based on Knowesley Street, provides help for rough sleepers, street sex workers, young people, street drinkers, and others in the community.

Outside the Foxton Centre on the day of its grand reopening

An army of 100 HomeServe volunteers, which included England international rugby star and Marlie Packer, descended on the centre last Wednesday to fit it out with new bathroom facilities and fresh interior decor.

HomeServe brand director, John Greaves, said: “It’s looking awesome. I was here on Friday when it was a building site and now it looks fantastic – our very own DIY SOS.”

Mr Greaves added: “I hope it has a lasting positive effect on people in need in Preston. The Foxton Centre is an incredible place, a beacon of light in society, helping people in difficult personal circumstances get back on their feet.”

Foxton Centre chief executive, Jeff Marsh, said: “The quality of the building is so important to us because people who are sleeping rough are coming to us in need of a shower and a wash.”

Cabinet member for community social justice, inclusion and policy, coun Matthew Brown, said: “We’re thrilled to see this much needed refurbishment enabling them to carry on with the great work they do.”