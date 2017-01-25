HMV store closes - but will reopen over the road

THE music will play on despite the closure of HMV’s store in Fishergate, Preston, today.

The High Street chain is set to re-emerge in the nearby St George’s Shopping Centre at a future date.

Preston was one of 144 stores saved from closure when HMV was bought out of administration in 2013 in a life-saving deal by Hilco for around £50m.

And, even though some of those shops have since closed their doors due to poor trading results locally, the health of the HMV brand in the UK has been improving steadily.

HMV has recently recaptured its title as the UK’s largest music retailer, overtaking Amazon with 41,000 new customers during the three months up to September.

And, while cutbacks continue elsewhere in the business – particularly in the Republic of Ireland – - prospects for 2017, say industry insiders, are even more exciting.

A spokesman for HMV said the store would be closing in its current location today and the city’s new home of entertainment will be opening in mid February at 112 - 116 Fishergate, St George’s Shopping Centre.

The new unit was previously a Peacocks store.

The spokesman said: “All staff from the store will be transferring across to the new unit.

“During the gap in trade the nearest HMV stores are hmv Blackpool (Tower Shopping Centre) and HMV Southport (Chapel Street). Customers can also shop online at store.hmv.com.

HMV says that once the opening date is confirmed, it will let its loyal customers and the press know.

Watch this space.