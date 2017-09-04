Heritage festival comes to town

Next weekend will see a celebration of Georgian and Regency history take place at Winckley Square Gardens, Preston

Taking place on both Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10, the weekend will see the park host guided walks of the Square, starting at the Centre Circle of the Gardens, taking in some of the Grade II listed Georgian buildings and the people who have lived in them.

There is also the ‘Inside Out’ photogrpahic exhibition, providing park-goers with an insight into the Square’s buildings and the families that lived in them during the 1800s.

The guided walks are set to take place at 10am, midday, 2pm and 3:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, with the Inside Out exhibition running from midday to 4pm over both days.

Entrance is free and no booking is required.