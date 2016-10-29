Former nightclub could become restaurant

A FORMER nightclub could be turned into a new eaterie under plans lodged with Preston Council.

The plans centre on the disused Mokai club and adjacent restaurant in Church Street.

Applicants HAY innnovations of Leicester want to change the use from nightclub to a restaurant and alterations to and refurbishment, including remodelling the front facade and rear access

Agents Opulence Group Ltd of Preston, have sumitted plans for the site.

The building, in its current form, dates back to 1937 when it replaced an existing structure on the site to form a new building which was opened as the Ritz cinema, constructed in an Art Deco style.

It has also been a bingo hall. In 2008 the building was converted to a nightclub, and continued up to 2014.

Documents with the application say: “The applicant is proposing to change the internal arrangement of the building . . . . . . to a contemporary restaurant and café.

“The development also proposes the remodelling of the front façade and rear entrance structure.

“The materials being proposed in this remodelling are of a high specification and will enhance the overall appearance of the building, and the street scene.”

Artists impressions of the proposed site show the planned name is Haute.