Fitting send off for city icon Rose

Tributes were glowing as family, friends, colleagues, and members of the public turned out to see off much-loved former Preston mayor and councillor, Rose Kinsella.

Lead by Father Timothy Lipscomb, the funeral mass and civic ceremony at Preston Minister paid homage to a lady “who put everyone before herself”.

Dignitaries including current Mayor of Preston, Brian Rollo, and Preston MP Mark Hendrick, formed a guard of honour as the hearse drove away

Preston City Council leader Peter Rankin spoke of Rose as a “huge credit to Preston” with her “sense of decorum only being matched by her sense of humour and fun.”

Coun Rankin paid tribute to Rose’s work with the Community Gateway Association, something she is “regarded with great appraisal for by tenants”.

A letter of tribute from Jean-Paul Fournier, the Mayor of Preston’s twinned town Nimes, was also read out.

Craig Banner, who served as Rose’s attendant whilst she was mayor, spoke of how she was “always smiling” throughout her 560 official mayoral engagements, taking off just six days during her time in the role.

“Preston has lost one of its best,” Craig added. “I will simply remember an awesome human being who I loved very much.”

Rose’s family thanked the care she received from district nurses, Marie Curie nurses, and doctors from her local practice.

“I think we have seen that Rose was an exemplary human being,” said Father Lipscomb. “Her life was unforgettable."