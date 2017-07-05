First look inside new Preston city centre nightclub Switch

The people behind the transformation and re-opening of an iconic nightclub gave punters a first glimpse inside and say it is still on course for its summer open date.

It was announced in May that Cameo and Vinyl in Market Street - formerly known as Squires - was set to become ‘Switch’.

The new owners of Switch nightlcub, formerly Cameo and Vinyl, gave a first look inside at music room Pop!

Owners Darren Ofsarnie, 30, Haydn Price, 26, and Francis Falodun, 29 revealed they were hoping to open on the August bank holiday.

And deputy manager Lee Johnson has a message for anyone doubting their progress.

“We have heard some rumours going around about things going wrong but we’re still very much on course to open on that weekend in August,” he said.

The new club will feature three rooms dedicated to different music genres and on the club’s Facebook page is a picture of the room ‘Pop!’ with the message: ‘Believe the hype not the rumours. Pop! Is almost ready, we can’t wait to bring you Switch’.