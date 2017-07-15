Exclusive: Tiggis restaurant is NOT closing permanently

Preston city centre restaurant TIggis is not closing permanently, despite rumours online.

The Italian eatery on Guild Hall Street has a problem with its toilets and so has temporarily closed.

Sign on the door of Tiggis restaurant

A spokesman for Tiggis said: "We are definitely not closed for good. We have had a few problems with the toilets so had to close for a little while so we can sort it.

"Rumours can spread very fast! I'm not sure how long we'll be closed but hopefully it won't be for long."

Rumours had circulated online after a sign appeared on the door reading: This restaurant is now closed for business apologies for any inconvenience."

But a new sign has now been placed on the door, which says: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the restaurant has unfortunately closed down. We will be reopening shortly."

This afternoon, staff and friends were working on the restaurant to get it ready for reopening.

The restaurant has been serving food in Preston since 1978.