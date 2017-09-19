Critical stage in university revamp

One of the next big steps in the University of Central Lancashire’s Masterplan redevelopment is underway, and the cost will be up to £60 million

The university has submitted plans for its brand new flagship student centre and Adelphi Square on the site of its former Flyde Building, north of the Adelphi roundabout.

Ariel view of the projected plans

Planning application documents submitted to Preston City Council on September 15 reveal that the development is projected to cover over 15,744 square metres and include bringing informal social learning spaces, a university reception, support and wellbeing services, and a student cafe to the location.

Chairman of the Board at UCLan, David Taylor, said: “Our ambition has been to deliver a centre of learning where people of all interests and backgrounds can feel at ease, comfortable in their physical surroundings and supported in their academic, social and business aspirations.

“We also wanted a landmark building and a new civic square that will transform the existing campus and the City of Preston, and provide a new heart for UCLan.

“The new centre will be a welcoming, functional, focal point for all front line student, visitor and staff enquiries.

What the student centre is expected to look like from Flyde Road

“It will also be an important public asset that embraces the city scale and positively contributes to the ongoing regeneration of Preston.”

The Adelphi roundabout is set to be transformed as part of the developments through the introduction of three mini-roundabouts and Adelphi Street becoming one-way into the UCLan campus.

Decision on the planning application is expected at a Preston City Council meeting during late 2017 and early 2018.