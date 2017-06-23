Business booming for new Preston burger bar We Don’t Give A Fork

The owner of a new burger restaurant says it has been getting “busier and busier” in its first week of business.

We Don’t Give A Fork opened on Monday, June 19, and owner and chef Mark O’Rourke says Preston residents have been coming in their droves.

The Guildhall Street restaurant offers “posh fast food” and the 27-year-old couldn’t be happier with his first week at the helm.

“It’s been very, very busy since we opened,” he said. “Each day we were doing more and more meals and I never expected it to be anything like this.

“I thought I’d got enough staff but I’m now looking to hire another chef because of how much food we’re having to cook.”

Mark has worked in several restaurants across Preston but says he thought it was a good time to go it alone.

“There wasn’t anything like this in the city so I saw an opportunity to own my own place,” said Mark, who lives in the city centre.

“We have a nice simple menu and most of the food is locally sourced which is very important to me.

“The feedback so far has been good too and it’s been great to have customers like police officers coming in because we can cook a burger up in 10 minutes, which is just what they need.

“We also have a vegan option and we’re hoping to soon serve a locally brewed beer to go along with the ones we already serve.”

Then menu includes six burgers as well as the option to make your own with added extras.

The number 20 building was formerly occupied by cocktail bar Latch.