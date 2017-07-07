Ben Ashworth’s wife organises open-to-all ‘celebration service’ to remember her husband

A ‘celebration service’ will be held to remember the life of inspirational runner and fundraiser Ben Ashworth.

The service will be open to anyone with many TV personalities set to attend to share their memories of the dad of three.

Ben Ashworth

His funeral will be a private event attended by only close friends and family.

Petition to rename part of Guild Wheel ‘Ben Ashworth Way’ nears 1,500 signatures

The 38-year-old died last Sunday after a five-year battle with bowel cancer and television presenter and close friend Matthew Wright said “Ben was one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met”.

The pair met through both being campaigners for charity Beating Bowel Cancer.

“I’ve met lots of people with serious illnesses but I’ve never met anyone who smiled, laughed and joked as much as Ben did,” the Wright Stuff presenter said as he struggled to hold back the tears.

“He had such a love for everyone and it was very infectious. His work, the awareness he raised and his legacy will always live on.”

The service will take place on July 15 at Blackburn Cathedral from 5.30pm.

Ben Ashworth made ‘Friend of the City’ by Preston Council

There will also be a Big Hug picnic in London’s Kensington Park from 12pm on August 5 where friends will meet to share their memories of Ben, who died with his wife Louise by his side at their home in Broadgate, Preston.

Organiser Dafydd Farr-Jones, said: “He was such a positive guy and just wanted to raise awareness and bring people together.”