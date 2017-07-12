Avenham Park will host a cycling talk with The Bike Show host Jack Thurston and Preston artist Gavin Renshaw

Jack Thurston, presenter of The Bike Show, is visiting Preston for a conversation event with Preston artist Gavin Renshaw to discuss their experiences of cycling.

The pair will ride around Preston the night before the Thursday, July 27 event and talk about their journey in Avenham Park.

Cycling journalist Jack and Gavin will discuss cycling both urban and rural areas of Lancashire, their shared interests in cycling infrastructure and ideas about using cycling to find routes in and out of a city.

There will also be time for the audience to contribute and ask their own questions.

The event is part of Gavin’s work for The Connected City project by In Certain Places, a series of events exploring areas that will be affected by the City Deal – a scheme that aims to deliver new jobs and housing in Preston.

The talk takes place at Avenham Park Pavilion from 6pm until 8pm and free tickets can be booked on the eventbrite website.