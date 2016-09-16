Popular restauant shuts over ‘high demanding’ rent

A popular Preston restaurant has served its customers for the last time after closing its doors earlier this month.

Gate of Bengal, on Garstang Road in Preston, announced on Facebook that due to “high demanding” rent it would be shutting up shop.

The restaurant, which served up Bangladeshi regional cooking and familiar Indian dishes, had its last day of service on September 3 and described the closure as “unfortunate”.

A statement on its Facebook page said: “Due to high demanding rent required by the brewery for the Gate of Bengal to operate it had decided not to be bullied by the brewery and close the gates (unfortunate).

“The team from Gates, chef, and Iky would like to thank all our regulars and locals for the overwhelming custom and support throughout the nearly 10 years of service, it has been a pleasure by all from gates to serve you.”

And it seems they will be missed, with the post receiving 94 likes, 54 shares and 87 comments.

Mandy Sanderson commented to say: “So many great memories were made here at your amazing restaurant. The staff were really helpful and the food was great. I for one is very saddened to hear this and will miss you guys immensely. All the best for the future whatever it entails.”

Anne Platt echoed her sentiments posting: “Really sad news. We’ve had so many good times and great meals at the Gate of Bengal over the years. Iky and his team have always given exceptional service and wonderful food. The brewery have been short sighted and not considered the community.”

Enterprise Inns, which leased the property, were contacted but did not provide a comment before the paper went to print.