Police warning to town centre drinkers

Police have warned drinkers they will have their booze taken off them in Preston city centre, following a number of complaints.

Officers said they had received complaints about on-street drinking on Saturday in the Flag Market and Church Street areas – where a booze restriction zone is on operation.

The cider which police confiscated

A police spokesman said: “As there is a restriction zone in the city centre on street drinking, we can seize alcohol off those causing problems.

“We’ve dealt with one person already today, give them a chance to put the alcohol away and move away from the area.

“They chose to ignore it, so their cider became ours – which was suitably disposed of.”