Police seize 13 dogs found living in faeces and urine in Broughton

Police and animal welfare inspectors seized 13 dogs found living in their own faeces and urine from a squalid address in Broughton.

Officers raided the property, which cannot be named for legal reasons, on March 30 after members of the public reported concerns about the animals.

The 13 dogs are now in a safe and secure environment and their needs are being addressed Pic: Preston Police

The dogs were found living in filthy conditions and were seized due to "significant concerns over their immediate unnecessary suffering."

Two French Bulldogs, one Beagle, three Alsatians, one Doberman and several miniature type dogs were all removed from the building.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We executed an Animal Welfare Act search warrant at a property in Broughton.

"We found 13 dogs kept in poor conditions - enclosures were unclean and littered with dog excrement, one enclosure was too small for the dog and the animals had no access to food or water.

"We are however, hopeful that all the dogs should make a full recovery."

Police have confirmed that the 13 dogs are now in a safe and secure environment and their needs are being addressed.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: "[We] can confirm that on Thursday (30 March) a warrant was executed by Lancashire Police at a premises in Broughton, Preston.

“Thirteen dogs were removed from the premises by police, placed into RSPCA care and are being well looked after, another six were signed over to us.

“As an investigation is currently ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

One man is assisting the RSPCA with their on-going enquiries.

